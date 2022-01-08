More about DPH News Release - COVID-19 Mega Testing Sites Now Open

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

January 7, 2022

COVID-19 Mega-Testing Sites Now Open

Atlanta – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) in partnership with DeKalb County Board of Health, Cobb & Douglas Health Department and Viral Solutions announce the opening of two COVID-19 mega-testing sites.

The Cobb County site is located at Jim Miller Park (Gate 1), 1295 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta, GA 30008. The DeKalb County site is located at 2994 Turner Hill Road, Stonecrest, GA, 30038.

Hours of operation for both sites are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. The sites close from 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m. every day for a lunch break.

You must have an appointment to be tested. To register online and to make an appointment, please log on to https://patientportal.advancedmd.com/146518/onlinescheduling/existing. Specimen collection is done by medical staff using a nasal swab and individuals will be provided information on how to receive the results of their PCR test. COVID testing is free to all Georgians, however insurance will be billed if it is available. Additional information about the test sites and driving directions can be found at https://viralsolutionsga.com/.

DPH extends its gratitude to Cobb County and the City of Stonecrest for working with our health districts and Viral Solutions to open these COVID-19 mega-testing locations; and to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for providing security and traffic control. DPH is in ongoing discussions to identify and stand up additional sites to give Georgians more options when seeking COVID-19 testing. DPH will send updates as new sites are established.

Vaccination and boosters are the best protection against COVID-19. To find a vaccination location visit dph.ga.gov/covid-vaccine.

For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.