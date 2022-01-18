Pacific Air Cargo Transporting A Treasured Caddy
Beautifully Restored 1955 Cadillac is Going to Auction
PAC is privileged to carry this gorgeous automobile on its way to auction. Our Team takes great professional satisfaction and care when we are entrusted to transport someone’s pride and joy.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) has been entrusted to transport the beautiful, fully restored 1955 Cadillac Eldorado of Oahu resident, Bill Rizzo, as it makes its way to The World's Greatest Collector Car Auction in Scottsdale, AZ., being held from January 22-30, 2022. Purchased in 2019 in Illinois, and it has been painstakingly restored over the past two years.
— Tanja Janfruechte, Pacific Air Cargo CEO
When Rizzo bought the car, it was white with 91,000 miles on the odometer and in need of some serious TLC. After an end-to-end meticulous restoration on Oahu, it is now painted classic Cadillac black and has just 1000 miles on the entirely rebuilt engine. Newly completed, the 6-liter, V8, 325 horsepower, 2-door convertible is headed to Scottsdale, AZ for the famous Barrett-Jackson ‘The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auction’ where it is expected to fetch in the region of $130k or more.
During any given auction, thousands of collector cars and unique pieces of automobilia are on display. This automotive extravaganza is a nine-day series of individual events, each designed to thrill novice and experienced collectors alike. From lovingly restored classics and shiny muscle cars to sleek-and- sexy European models, the organizers promise attendees of the annual Auction they’ll spot their dream machine. Details at https://www.experiencescottsdale.com/auto-auctions/
“It’s been a complete joy to bring this beauty back to its original condition,” stated Bill Rizzo, retired Oahu businessman and Auto Fan. “I had a vision of what it could become — it’s there. And now I’ll let it go so that somebody else can cherish and enjoy it.”
Like so many vehicle owners in the islands, Rizzo has entrusted the shipping of this immaculately restored classic automobile to Pacific Air Cargo making the 6 hours flight on the main deck of their temperature-controlled Boeing 747-400 freighter. The road transportation from Los Angeles to Scottsdale, AZ will take approximately the same time.
“Pacific Air Cargo is privileged to carry this gorgeous automobile on its way to auction. Our PAC Team takes great professional satisfaction and care when we are entrusted to transport someone’s pride and joy,” said Tanja Janfruechte, Pacific Air Cargo CEO.
About Pacific Air Cargo
Founded in 2000, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) provides exclusive Boeing 747-400F daily express air cargo services between Los Angeles (LAX) and the Hawaii destinations of Honolulu (HNL), Kauai (LIH), Maui (OGG), Hilo (ITO), and Kona (KOA), and weekly B757-200F services to Pago Pago (PPG-American Samoa) and Guam (GUM). Pacific Air Cargo CEO, Tanja Janfruechte and her professional, friendly team have had a long and respected history of reliable, on-time service to the air freight markets in Hawaii, the United States mainland, and throughout the Pacific.
