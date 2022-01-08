Dear Colleague: Update on the January Work Period

Dear Colleague:

I hope each of you had an opportunity to welcome the new year with the warmth of your families and communities while staying safe from the Omicron variant that has brought renewed challenge to our country. Yesterday, we gathered to commemorate the anniversary of the attack on our Capitol, and I was deeply moved by the reflections from Members who shared their powerful accounts of what they experienced that day, as well as our Caucus’ continued commitment to ensuring our democracy endures.

The past twelve months saw historic action by our Democratic House Majority to enact the American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, to pass the Build Back Better Act and send it to the Senate, and to approve a long list of major legislation aimed at promoting our agenda of justice, equality, and opportunity for all. We also prevented a default crisis and ensured that the end of the year would not be met by a government shutdown. As we look ahead to 2022, the House will continue to govern For the People and deliver results that demonstrate why the people ought to continue looking to us to lead.

During the week of January 10, the House will return to consider legislation that will help us meet our commitment to America’s veterans. We will vote on H.R. 1836, the Guard and Reserve G.I. Bill Parity Act, introduced by Rep. Mike Levin, which would expand eligibility for post-9/11 G.I. Bill educational benefits to members of the National Guard and the Reserves. Also this week, the House will consider a Senate Amendment to H.R. 5746, the NASA Enhanced Use Leasing Extension Act which includes a ten-year extension of the agency’s authority to lease unused properties.

Following our break to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the House will continue to assist veterans by taking up H.R. 4673, the EVEST Act, sponsored by Chairman Mark Takano of the Veterans Affairs Committee. This legislation would automatically enroll eligible veterans into the V.A. health care system so that no veterans are left behind when it comes to receiving quality, affordable health care. Additionally, the House will vote that week on S. 2959, the Supplemental Impact Aid Flexibility Act, which passed the Senate unanimously last month. Co-authored by Rep. Joe Courtney, this bipartisan legislation allows local educational agencies participating in the Impact Aid Program to use the student-count or federal-property-valuation data from their FY2022 program applications for their FY2023 applications. This will prevent schools from losing substantial funding upon which they rely to address COVID-19 learning loss by giving them more flexibility to use pre-pandemic data to calculate funding needs.

The House and Senate will continue working to complete full-year appropriations before the deadline in February, and Members should be prepared to take votes whenever such a funding package is ready for Floor consideration, with the potential for the schedule to be disrupted. It is critical that we finish this important work in advance of the deadline, and I will continue to encourage the Senate to complete its work. I am proud that the House did its job and passed legislation to fund nearly all of government last summer, well in advance of the end of the fiscal year.

The House will also stand ready to take up legislation protecting Americans’ right to vote and urge the Senate to act. This issue is critical to securing our democracy and the House has taken action on numerous occasions to pass legislation to protect access to the ballot box – including H.R. 1 and H.R. 4.

In addition, the House remains prepared to act on President Biden’s agenda to ensure our nation can Build Back Better from the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, House Democrats advanced the transformative Build Back Better Act, that will reduce costs for middle-class families, create jobs and expand economic opportunity for American workers, deliver on America’s climate commitments, and ensure that the wealthiest Americans and corporations are paying their fair share in taxes. I urge the Senate to act on this legislation expeditiously as the House stands ready to take action, should the Senate amend it.

I have heard from many Members expressing concerns about the surge in COVID-19 cases relating to the highly infectious Omicron variant. The safety of Members, staff, employees, and Capitol Police officers are of the utmost importance, and – in consultation with the Attending Physician Dr. Monahan – the House will be taking steps to lengthen voting times and limit the number of votes taken on the Floor. Members are reminded that masks are required on the House Floor, without exception, and everyone is encouraged to use N95 or KN95 masks in place of cloth or surgical masks that were widely used previously. Members should also refrain from congregating on the Floor. I encourage you to continue taking steps in your offices to promote the safety of all who work for the House and those visiting for official business.

You will have received the 2022 House Calendar last month, which reflects my commitment to balancing time in Washington to get our work done with ensuring that Members will have as much time as possible in their districts to engage directly with constituents and explain the important steps that our Majority is taking to help Americans build back better and access opportunities to get ahead. As a reminder, I will provide Members with sufficient advance notice of any changes to the schedule that may occur this year.

I look forward to working with all of you this year and with the Committees to advance our agenda in 2022, and I thank you all for the hard work you have demonstrated since the start of the 117th Congress.

Sincerely,

STENY H. HOYER House Majority Leader