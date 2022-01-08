Submit Release
News Search

There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,839 in the last 365 days.

More about DPH COVID-19 Daily Status Report Update January 7, 2022

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:                                           

January 7, 2022                                                                                 

                                                                                                     

Download this pdf file. DPH COVID-19 Daily Status Report Update

No Daily Update Due to Ongoing Issues with ELR

 

Atlanta – Due to ongoing issues with Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELR), the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) will not publish an updated COVID-19 Daily Status Report today. Data for case counts, hospitalizations and deaths come from sources other than ELR, and as such are not impacted by the same problem. The updated numbers for today are:

COVID-19 Status in Georgia 01-07-2022

PCR Cases Total: 1,533,043 (+21,233 since yesterday)

Hospitalizations Total: 96,814 (+370 since yesterday)

Confirmed Deaths Total: 26,556 (+33 since yesterday)

Antigen + Cases Total: 445,745 (+4,800 since yesterday)

Probable Deaths Total: 5,090 (+20 since yesterday)

Total ICU admissions:14,478 (+24 since yesterday)

DPH is actively working to resolve the issue with the COVID-19 testing numbers received through ELR to ensure we are providing accurate and transparent data about COVID-19 in Georgia. We ask for your continued patience as we address this issue.

For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.

You just read:

More about DPH COVID-19 Daily Status Report Update January 7, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.