Submit Release
News Search

There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,838 in the last 365 days.

Closure of Farrington Highway at Makaha Bridge No. 3 rescheduled to begin Jan. 10

Posted on Jan 7, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public that repair work on Makaha Bridge No. 3 has been rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, through Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, due to weather conditions. A full closure of Farrington Highway will occur in one direction at a time between Kili Drive and Upena Street, 24-hours a day, 7-days a week. Closure details are as follows:

  • Farrington Highway will be closed in the westbound direction from 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15.
  • Farrington Highway will be closed in the eastbound direction from 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, through 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Traffic will be maintained in the open lane with flaggers allowing motorists through in one direction at a time.

Bridge repair work includes the removal of rotting material on Makaha Bridge No. 3, reinforcing of the existing deck, and installation of a new overlay and friction coating. These repairs are needed to stabilize the structure until the bridge can be replaced, which is planned for Spring/Summer of 2022.

Electronic message boards have been posted to notify motorists of the closure and detour. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with safety procedures and traffic control. TheBus and first responders have been notified of the closure. All roadwork is weather permitting.

###

You just read:

Closure of Farrington Highway at Makaha Bridge No. 3 rescheduled to begin Jan. 10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.