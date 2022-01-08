Closure of Farrington Highway at Makaha Bridge No. 3 rescheduled to begin Jan. 10

Main, News Posted on Jan 7, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public that repair work on Makaha Bridge No. 3 has been rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, through Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, due to weather conditions. A full closure of Farrington Highway will occur in one direction at a time between Kili Drive and Upena Street, 24-hours a day, 7-days a week. Closure details are as follows:

Farrington Highway will be closed in the westbound direction from 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Farrington Highway will be closed in the eastbound direction from 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, through 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Traffic will be maintained in the open lane with flaggers allowing motorists through in one direction at a time.

Bridge repair work includes the removal of rotting material on Makaha Bridge No. 3, reinforcing of the existing deck, and installation of a new overlay and friction coating. These repairs are needed to stabilize the structure until the bridge can be replaced, which is planned for Spring/Summer of 2022.

Electronic message boards have been posted to notify motorists of the closure and detour. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with safety procedures and traffic control. TheBus and first responders have been notified of the closure. All roadwork is weather permitting.

