THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 7, 2022

MONDAY, JANUARY 10, 2022

On Monday, the House will meet at 6:30 p.m. for legislative business.

Quorum Call at 6:30 p.m. – Establishing a quorum in the House of Representatives for the Second Session of the 117th Congress.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 11, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.  On Wednesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.  On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.  On Friday, the House is not in session.

House Amendment to Senate Amendment to H.R. 5746 – NASA Enhanced Use Leasing Extension Act of 2021 (Rep. Beyer – Science, Space, and Technology) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 1836 – Guard and Reserve GI Bill Parity Act of 2021 (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible  

 Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
  • Monday, January 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 1836, H.R. 4673, and House Amendment to Senate Amendment to H.R. 5746.  Amendments to H.R. 1836 and H.R. 4673 were due to Rules at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
Announcements can be found on the Rules committee website at: http://rules.house.gov/

