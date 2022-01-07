THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 7, 2022

MONDAY, JANUARY 10, 2022

On Monday, the House will meet at 6:30 p.m. for legislative business.

Quorum Call at 6:30 p.m. – Establishing a quorum in the House of Representatives for the Second Session of the 117th Congress.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 11, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Wednesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House is not in session.

House Amendment to Senate Amendment to H.R. 5746 – NASA Enhanced Use Leasing Extension Act of 2021 (Rep. Beyer – Science, Space, and Technology) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 1836 – Guard and Reserve GI Bill Parity Act of 2021 (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible