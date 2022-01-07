State disciplines health care providers-R21-34

For immediate release: January 7, 2022 (22-006)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department's Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website.

Benton County

In December 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Emily Marie Hanson (RN60369093) with unprofessional conduct. Hanson allegedly diverted controlled substances.

Clallam County

In December 2021 the Mental Health Counselor Program and Substance Use Disorder Professional Program modified an agreement with mental health and substance use disorder counselor Timothy David Craig (CP60116520, LH60249720). Craig will complete mandatory ethics education.

Clark County

In December 2021 the Dental Commission terminated the oversight and monitoring conditions of dentist Constant E. Lu (DE00007444). The Commission previously found that Lu provided inadequate treatment to multiple patients.

Cowlitz County

In December 2021 the Dental Commission granted Mandy Shanee Crane (D161206246) a credential to practice as a dental assistant as part of an agreement with her that she enroll in a substance use monitoring program. Crane was previously convicted of several felony charges in Clark County and Thurston County Superior Courts, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, motor vehicle theft, and identity theft.

Jefferson County

In December 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Sara Leslie Campbell (RN00166893) with unprofessional conduct. Campbell allegedly diverted a controlled substance.

King County

In December 2021 the Dental Commission terminated the oversight and monitoring conditions of dentist Mike H. Hsieh (DE00009296). He previously agreed to pay a $2,500 fine and complete a dental ethics and conduct course after pleading guilty to a federal charge of filing a false tax return.

In December 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Tarra Lanae Vega (RN00161226) with unprofessional conduct. Vega allegedly failed to comply with a substance use monitoring program.

In December 2021 the secretary of health terminated the oversight and monitoring of Joshua Kennedy’s (ST60168312) surgical technologist license. He previously agreed to undergo a substance abuse monitoring program.

In November 2021 the Medical Assistant Program reprimanded certified medical assistant Fawn Lynnette Sterling (CM60381552) for practicing without an active license from March 2018 to March 2019. Her license is currently active.

Skagit County

In December 2021 the Nursing Commission terminated the monitoring and oversight conditions of registered nurse Ambrosia Cyan Snow (RN60297094).

Snohomish County

In December 2021 the secretary of health affirmed that Heidi Marie Peterson (HM61042338) must agree to a two-year substance use monitoring program to be credentialed as a home health care aid. She was previously convicted of driving under the influence in King and Snohomish counties.