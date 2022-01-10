Midwest Water Sports acquires BuyWake.com and RedshiftWaterSports.com

BuyWake.com, The original online Wakeboard shop.

Two of the largest Water Ski and Wakeboard e-tailers combining forces.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midwest Water Sports, a Minnesota based retailer and the home for the water sports-based eCommerce stores WaterSkis.com and WakeBoards.com announced the acquisition of BuyWake.com and RedshiftWaterSports.com. BuyWake.com was founded in Kennesaw, Georgia in 1997 and has been a leader in wakeboard focused water sports retail ever since. RedshiftWaterSports.com was added in 2019 to diversify sales into water skis, tubes, kneeboards, and related accessories.

Eric Sakowski, Midwest Water Sports General Manager states, “We have always admired BuyWake.com’s culture and respected their place in the water sports industry. We are excited to bring two of the largest water sports focused eCommerce organizations together. This combination will benefit the many past and future customers of all four web stores as well as local customers at our Minnetonka and Crystal Minnesota locations.”

Derek Davis, BuyWake.com & RedshiftWaterSports.com Creative Director/ Director of Marketing states, “I’m extremely excited to continue working for the brands and even more excited about the opportunity to help WakeBoards.com, WaterSkis.com, and Midwest Water Sports. In my twenty years working for this company, I know that the future is even brighter now with this amazing team at Midwest Water Sports. We are the needle - past, present, and future of Wakeboarding & Water Ski e-commerce.”

Midwest Water Sports is a Minneapolis based retailer specializing in water skiing, wake surfing, wakeboarding equipment as well as MasterCraft, Supra, and Moomba tow boats. Midwest Water Sports has been recognized as one of Boating Industry Magazine’s Top 100 Dealers 13 times. Midwest Waster Sports has locations in Minnetonka and Crystal Minnesota and has been selling online since the mid 1990’s on WaterSkis.com. WakeBoards.com was acquired in 2011.