With her confirmation to the state's 3rd District Court of Appeal, Justice Laurie M. Earl is now the fifth LGBTQ person serving on one of California's six appellate courts and the first on the 3rd District court bench. She was unanimously confirmed to the appellate bench and took her oath of office during a virtual hearing January 6.
Lesbian Justice Earl confirmed to CA appellate court
