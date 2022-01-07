State Auditor's E-Update - 1/7/2022

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Due: 2022 Summary City and County Budget Form by January 31, 2022

3. Available: CTAS 2022 Tax Tables

4. TIF: Authorization for TIF Consultants to Access SAFES

5. Meeting: Supplemental State Aid Work Group

6. Avoiding Pitfall: IRS Form W-2 and Form 1099

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

Happy New Year!

For many of you, this means you have new local elected officials and changes in leadership.

We want to make sure that anyone new to local government is aware of their opportunity to subscribe to this weekly newsletter. Our weekly E-Update is a good resource for everyone working in local government. Please share this newsletter and encourage your colleagues to subscribe.

Here are some other helpful ways to connect with the OSA:

As always, please feel free to reach out to our staff directly.

2. Due: 2022 Summary City and County Budget Form by January 31, 2022

The 2022 Summary City and County Budget Form is now available through SAFES.

The form is due by January 31, 2022. You will need a SAFES User ID and Password to access the Form. If you need a SAFES User ID and Password please send an email to SAFES@osa.state.mn.us with your name, title, entity, public mailing address, email, and phone number.

Instructions on completing the form are located on the OSA website.

3. Available: CTAS 2022 Tax Tables

The 2022 Federal and State tax tables are now available for import on the CTAS page.

4. TIF: Authorization for TIF Consultants to Access SAFES

All consultants and non-authority employees who need to access SAFES on behalf of a TIF authority must annually file an authorization form with the OSA. The authorization form for 2022 is available at SAFES. The form may be submitted by e-mail, fax, or US mail.

Please note that this form is not required for employees of TIF authorities. Authorization for employees of TIF authorities does not automatically expire. If an employee of a TIF authority does not have current access to SAFES and needs it, please contact our office at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

5. Meeting: Supplemental State Aid Work Group

The Supplemental State Aid Work Group will meet on January 12, to continue its consideration of how supplemental state aid is allocated to firefighter pension plans.

The meeting will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. remotely via Zoom, and will be live-streamed for those who are interested in watching. The live-stream link, and the meeting agendas and materials, are available on the Supplemental State Aid Work Group page of the OSA website.

6. Avoiding Pitfall: IRS Form W-2 and Form 1099

Local governments are required to file Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Form W-2 to report employee wages, tips, and other compensation. In addition, entities need to file Form 1099-MISC for non-employees (e.g., independent contractors) who received $600 or more for their services. The forms must be submitted to the recipient of the income and to the IRS.

This Avoiding Pitfall is available on our website.