Shift Labs Announces Formation of Strategic Advisory Board to Continue Growth in Home Infusion Monitoring Services
Company adds medical expertise in clinical affairs, risk management and pharmacovigilance to highlight commitment to transform the home infusion industry.SEATTLE, WA, USA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shift Labs, the industry leader of infusion monitoring solutions, today announced the formation of a North American Advisory Board to provide strategic guidance and support the company’s growth into home infusion and alternative site care industries. The new board will work closely with management and advise on all aspects of the company’s growth and the deployment of current solutions and future additions to its infusion monitoring product portfolio.
“I am very excited to announce the formation of our Strategic Advisory Board and the addition of Dr. Fawad Piracha, PHARM.D. and Dr. Brian Panik, D.O., F.A.C.E.P., F.A.C.O.E.P. as initial members. Both experts bring a depth of experience and leadership in healthcare business management, clinical oversight, drug safety, and risk management to the company,” said Dave Anderson, Chief Executive Officer at Shift Labs.
Dr. Piracha currently serves as Senior Vice President, Clinical Affairs at KabaFusion, an industry leader in patient-focused home and specialty infusion therapy. Dr. Piracha leads the clinical and risk strategy to support a wide range of infusion therapies in several therapeutic areas. Prior to KabaFusion, Dr. Piracha led risk management for early and late-stage clinical development programs in infectious diseases and immuno-oncology at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
“I am honored to work closely with Shift Labs to help bring much needed innovation into this market. Given the growth in infusible therapeutics and the need for safe and efficient healthcare delivery systems, the DripAssist Infusion Rate Monitor and the new, exciting technologies Shift Labs has in development are valuable medical devices and solutions that can help enable favorable health outcomes. I am excited to play a role in broadening the use of simple and intuitive medical devices and technologies that can promote access to care and drive efficiencies in intravenous infusions,” said Dr. Piracha.
Dr. Panik is currently a Medical Director of Pharmacovigilance at MedAssessment, and owner at AEMS, an emergency medical services provider. He is focused on drug and medical device safety, regulatory compliance, and healthcare information technology. Dr. Panik is a board-certified physician with extensive pharmacovigilance experience and a management background in multiple clinical, academic, and administrative settings with over 15 years of experience in healthcare leadership.
“I am humbled to be involved with Shift Labs and join their advisory board. The Shift Labs platform has the promise of being a paradigm changing technology in healthcare. As reimbursement models shift and payment is increasingly linked to care outcomes, the industry is moving to simplified and data-backed solutions, and DripAssist fits this perfectly. I am excited to help steer Shift Labs and their technology into the future of healthcare.” said Dr. Panik.
“The expertise and leadership of this group will be instrumental in helping Shift Labs accelerate our customers’ success and execute on our mission to improving the health of patients receiving IV medication in any care environment. I look forward to working with Fawad and Brian in achieving our strategy,” said Anderson.
About Shift Labs
Shift Labs, the industry leader of infusion monitoring solutions, empowers clinicians with the insights to improve how medications are administered in any care environment. For more information about Shift Labs, visit: www.shiftlabs.com
