8th Judicial District Nominating Commission renews call for nominees for ...

TOPEKA—The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission renewed the call for nominations to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Dickinson County.

The commission did not receive any nominations by the original December deadline.

The vacancy was created when Judge Keith Collett was sworn in as a district judge October 29.

The 8th Judicial District is composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties.

Justice Caleb Stegall, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the 8th Judicial District, said nominees can apply or be nominated, but it must be on a nomination form and include the nominee's signature.

Eligibility requirements

Kansas law requires this district magistrate judge be:

a resident of Dickinson County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

Nomination process

Nominations must be accompanied by a nomination form available from the clerk of the district court in Dickinson, Geary, Marion, or Morris counties, or the clerk of the appellate courts in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka.

Nomination forms may be submitted electronically or by paper copy. The nomination form includes instructions for electronic submission. If submitting by paper copy, one original and eight copies of the completed nomination form and supporting letters must be submitted by noon Friday, February 4, to:

Justice Caleb Stegall Kansas Judicial Center 301 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66612-1507

Interviews and appointment

The nominating commission will convene at 9 a.m. Friday, March 4, to interview nominees. Interviews will be in person at the Geary County Courthouse. Interviews are open to the public.

ADA accommodation

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meetings should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, preferably 10 working days before the meeting date:

ADA Coordinator ADA@kscourts.org 785-296-2256 TTY at 711

Term of office

After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Kevin Harris and Douglas Thompson, Abilene; Ashley Iverson, Council Grove; Darrell Miller, Dwight; Keith Henry, Junction City; Daryl Enos and Edwin Wheeler Jr., Marion; and Eric Coffman, Milford.