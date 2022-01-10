American Vegetarian Association Certifies Swiss Diamond Cookware
The American Vegetarian Association tested and approved for certification multiple pieces of cookware offered by Swiss Diamond.
One of the most perfect, versatile, all-purpose multitaskers I've ever used!”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiss Diamond is honored to announce that the American Vegetarian Association has given their approval on all Swiss Diamond cookware. They vetted multiple pieces from our XD, HD Classic, DLX and Hard Anodized cookware lines.
— Len Torine, Executive Director of AVA
Executive Director, Len Torine marked the Swiss Diamond XD Casserole with lid as " one of the most perfect, versatile, all-purpose multitaskers I've ever used!" Testing this pan Torine made a Frittata, stating "“I didn't want to let this casserole off the hook easy, 'cause I figured it could take whatever I could dish out...and it sure did that! like to make 'Frittatas' because they're healthy, delicious, and you can use leftovers...The Frittata heated evenly, cut perfectly with no egg sticking to the bottom or sides of the pan, and made very clean wedge cuts, easy to remove. The two strong handles helped make the trip to the table quite securely."
The AVA commended Swiss Diamond on it's high quality, diamond reinforced nonstick coating used for the Swiss Diamond XD and HD Classic cookware lines. The nonstick cooking capabilities allow home cooks to create healthier meals for themselves and their families because no oil is needed during the cooking process! Swiss Diamond is excited to announce it's newest Recipe series, partnering with the AVA launching in early 2022. Customers and website visitors can be on the lookout for healthy, well seasoned, easy recipes recommended and written by top AVA contributors around the world.
Swiss Diamond XD Non-Stick Cookware is manufactured in Switzerland, using a hydroelectric green power supply in a clean and safe environment and is controlled by the Swiss authorities; the Swiss Diamond brand is expanded today to high-end kitchen knives, Hand Held mixers, Stainless steel cookware, kitchen tools, and more. Our Customers all over the world have given Swiss Diamond’s products 5-star ratings. Click here to learn more about Swiss Diamond Technology.
Read the rest of AVA's testing process and recommendations on our cookware here!
About Swiss Made Brands USA Inc.
Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Swiss Made Brands USA, Inc. was founded in 2012 to distribute Swiss Diamond brand cookware and kitchenware in North America.
About Swiss Diamond International®
A privately-held Swiss company, Swiss Diamond International was founded in 1999. The company was motivated by the demand for better nonstick cookware. The result of that drive is a revolutionary nonstick coating that uses real diamond crystals for maximum durability. This patented technology was honored with the GOLD MEDAL at the International Inventor’s Fair in Geneva in 1999. Swiss Diamond’s ultimate vision is to empower individuals and families around the world to cook at home using cutting-edge cookware technology that is focused on contributing to better health, without having to sacrifice the convenience that nonstick surfaces offer. For additional information, please visit www.SwissDiamond.com.
Katherine Dellinger
Swiss Made Brands, USA
+1 980-985-9597
marketing@swissmadebrandsusa.com
