Equator’s Cordless Self-Cleaning SweepMop Renovates Spring Cleaning Routines

The All-In-One Cordless Self-Cleaning SweepMop cleans the messiest floors and then cleans itself when placed back on the docking station.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances, a leading innovator in high-tech appliances, renovated spring cleaning and daily floor maintenance with the All-In-One, Cordless, Self-Cleaning SweepMop. This self-propelled and lightweight appliance significantly reduces cleaning time and then cleans itself when chores are done, helping more Americans clean efficiently and effectively.

The first way the SweepMop saves time is that it sweeps and mops at the same time. The thick rollers pick up dust and dirt that collects throughout the winter months, eliminating the need for multiple sweeps and mopping. Only weighing five pounds and equipped with a swivel power head and comfortable grip handle that moves in any direction, this portable appliance also saves from having to switch multiple appliances. With a quiet 30dB motor and battery that lasts up to one hour, the user doesn’t disturb family members.

Additionally, by automatically adjusting to clean both wet and dry messes, users save time by avoiding the need to pre-clean for daily floor maintenance. When the user is finished and re-docks the mop in its station, they simply push one button and the SweepMop begins a self-cleaning process that keeps it sanitary and ready for use at all times.

Equator created the SweepMop after realizing how inefficient traditional mops and handle sweepers were while helping with house chores during the pandemic. For a MSRP of $220, the SweeperMop is available on Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe’s Walmart, Sears, Goedeker, or Wayfair and on the Equator Advanced Appliances website.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers and other essential home appliances. Equator’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating ingenious products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more details visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.