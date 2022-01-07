Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,830 in the last 365 days.

More about DPH Media Advisory - Board of Public Health January Meeting

NEWS ADVISORY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:                                             

Jan. 7, 2022

 

Download this pdf file. Board of Public Health January Meeting

Meeting to be Held Virtually

 

ATLANTA – The Board of Public Health will hold its January meeting for the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases and widespread transmission of the Omicron variant, this meeting will be held virtually.

WHEN:            1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022

WHERE:         Virtual meeting – login details below

MEDIA:           Members of the media and public may attend.

AGENDA:       The agenda can be found at https://dph.georgia.gov/dph-board-public-health/2022-01-05/board-public-health-meeting-january-11-2022

 

Board of Public Health Virtual Meeting Login Information

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://zoom.us/j/97848804267

Or One tap mobile :

US: +14703812552,,97848804267#  or +14702509358,,97848804267#

Or Telephone:

Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 470 381 2552  or +1 470 250 9358  or +1 301 715 8592  or +1 312 626 6799  or +1 929 205 6099  or +1 253 215 8782  or +1 346 248 7799  or +1 669 900 6833

Webinar ID: 978 4880 4267

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/abcw3PDjbD

You just read:

More about DPH Media Advisory - Board of Public Health January Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.