Bell Lifestyle Products Announced Today Their New Liver Support Product for the Canadian Market
This flagship product contains NAC (N-acetyle-L-cysteine), Milk thistle extract, Turmeric, Dandelion and artichoke extracts.MISSISSAUGA , ONTARIO , CANADA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We recognize the stress many have been under over the past year and the rise in the consumption of alcohol. We wanted to make sure we could provide a product that would support liver health under these stresses” said Tim Allen, General Manager.
“NAC is the star of this product. By combining these ingredients, you get great synergy of liver protectants not found in single ingredient products” stated Doug Carey, Marketing Director. “This is not your standard liver formula”. “We’re always looking for products that can help support condition specific health issues, especially in men.” Said Carey. “While the Liver Support product works for men and women, this condition is more prevalent in men”.
Bell Lifestyle Products’ Liver Support is available online direct at www.belllifestyleproducts.ca or at natural health retailers across Canada.
Bell Lifestyle Products is a Canadian Company founded by Nick Jerch in 1996, over 25 years ago and has since helped thousands of men and women. For Nick, his vision to contribute to society and serve a cause greater than himself is realized every day as more and more people turn to Bell Lifestyle Products.
Empowered by Nature®
Our principles and values of natural purity, customer satisfaction, honesty, and quality continue to be the core make up of Bell Lifestyle Products. As our signature states, our nutritional supplements are "empowered by nature". In other words, Bell Lifestyle Products was founded and continues to believe that using the wonders of nature is best. We are committed to providing only the best natural ingredients for our products to empower the health and lives of people around the world.
Doug Carey
belllifestyleproducts.ca
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other