Kickstarter Campaign Being Launched for New Online Wellness Platform
Gardens of Eden offers online classes based on four core pillars: Active, Rest, Nutrition and BeautyLONDON, OH, UNITED KINGDOM, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gardens of Eden, a new online holistic wellness platform, is launching a Kickstarter campaign in January as part of its efforts to change the world by improving people’s lives.
Gardens of Eden takes a holistic approach to health and wellbeing. The site will offer products and online classes focused around four core pillars – Active, Rest, Nutrition and Beauty – and equips members with tools, techniques and activities that fit into their everyday lives and helps them on their wellness journeys.
“We created Gardens of Eden to share a full wellness experience; to show and present that a quality life is attainable for everyone; and that we all can live happier and healthier by being in tune with ourselves,” said Ross Farrow, who founded the community with Magda Cykowska.
“At the Gardens of Eden, we have learned that life is an ongoing journey,” said Cykowska. “We’ve also discovered that not one size fits all when it comes to diet, exercising, health and feeling healthy, mental stability and feeling happy and fulfilled. We are all different. So, at GOE, we are showing you multiple ways of how you can start your journey of change to feel better within yourself in a place where you are today. Easy, sustainable, consistent steps and the improvement that comes with it are what we believe in.”
Describing the benefits of Active by GOE classes, Farrow said they include wellness coaches, fun training programs and exercises, and a variety of challenges and activities. They are designed to fit into members’ days, however busy they are.
Ranging from warmups, stretching and resistance band workouts to bodyweight, step and family fun, there are activities to suit everyone, whatever their level of experience.
Active classes can be performed indoors or outdoors, with or without equipment. They’ll equip members with ideas and tools so they can make activity part of everyday life. “Before you know it, you’ll be moving more and feeling better in yourself,” Cykowska said.
Rest by GOE activities include yoga, mindfulness, breathing exercises, relaxation techniques and meditation.
With both video and audio recordings to choose from, each class lasts between five minutes and one hour, and they’re tailored to different levels of experience. Members are able to go as deeply into the practices as they want and can always find something to meet their needs, mood and schedule.
“Our program will help you learn how to take a step back, relax and tune into your body so you can really switch off,” Farrow said.
GOE is not about quick fixes, but is entering the wellness market with a unique, step-by-step method and with a sustainable approach.
The platform is also developing a range of healthy food products, including coffee food bars and other products.
To learn more about the GOE Kickstarter campaign and to back the project with a contribution, visit www.kickstarter.com/projects/gardenseden/wellness-centre-by-goe?ref=discovery&term=Wellness+centre.
Pledge levels begin at £1 (approximately $2.00) and rise to £400 (approximately $540).
Visit the Gardens of Eden platform at gardenseden.com to be notified of its launch and to subscribe to its newsletter. Gardens of Eden can also be followed on Facebook and Instagram at @goewellnesscentre.
