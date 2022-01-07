When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 07, 2022 FDA Publish Date: January 07, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product did not meet specific nutrition and labeling requirements for infant formula Company Name: Moor Herbs Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Angel Formula Infant formula

Company Announcement

Moor Herbs of Detroit, MI is recalling it's Angel Formula, because FDA testing determined that the product did not meet specific nutrition and labeling requirements for infant formula, even though it is marketed as such. When the product was tested, the iron, sodium, and potassium content were well over the maximum allowed, which could potentially lead to iron overload and/or electrolyte imbalances. In addition, the product did not have vitamin D, and a vitamin D deficiency can potentially lead to rickets, a softening and weakening of bones.

The recalled “Angel Formula” was sold through it's Detroit, Michigan retail store and nationwide through online sales via www.moorherbs.com.

The product is sold in 16 fl. Oz. plastic bottles and the labeling does not have any UPC or lot codes. We began shipping this product in February of 2019 and all units in distribution are included in this recall.

Parents and caregivers of infants who have purchased the recalled product should discontinue use and either throw the product away or return for a refund. Parents and caregivers of infants who have used these products and are concerned about the health of their child should contact their health care provider.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

If you have any questions, call us at 313-583-9709.

This recall is being made at the request of the Food and Drug Administration.

