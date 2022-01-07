Fish and Game seeks public input about campground improvements to Silver Creek access sites

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking public input about proposed improvements to the Silver Creek West and Silver Creek East access site in the Wood River Valley. The improvements would include construction of designated camp sites and other campground improvements.

The public is invited to an open house to learn more about the proposed site changes on January 13, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Magic Valley Regional Office located at 324 South 417 East off Highway 93 in Jerome.

For those unable to attend, written comments may be submitted until January 21, 2022 by emailing Regional Fisheries Manager Mike Peterson at mike.peterson@idfg.idaho.gov.

Fish and Game staff are developing an Idaho Parks and Recreation grant application through their RV grant program. The proposal will seek monies to construct designated camping sites and camping improvements in both Silver Creek access sites. In addition to the administratively placed fire rings and picnic tables, the Department is proposing a fixed number of campsites in each location using hardened borders and crushed gravels. The goal is to enrich the camping experience for visitors by reducing user conflicts, while addressing the issue of fire safety along Silver Creek and reducing resource damage.

Silver Creek East access site

Both Silver Creek sites have seen an increase in camping use and the Department has received numerous complaints from local landowners as well as access site users. During the summer months the Department has documented over 70 campers, tents, vehicles, and ATV’s at the Silver Creek East location at one time, which has overwhelmed the current resources at the site.

Silver Creek West access site

The proposal includes day-use parking at both sites.

For more information contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.