Submit Release
News Search

There were 980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,886 in the last 365 days.

More about Carr: Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit Secures Indictment in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, GA — Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured the indictment of Demonte Engle on one charge of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude.

“Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is proud to provide critical support to local law enforcement as they employ new and innovative methods for apprehending buyers before they reach potential victims,” said Carr. “We understand that to end this cycle of abuse and exploitation, we must work together to identify, locate, arrest and prosecute those who would engage in this criminal industry. We look forward to seeking justice in court.”

This indictment follows the successful completion of an undercover operation conducted by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit with assistance from the Office of the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. 

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Gwinnett County grand jury, resulting in Engle’s indictment* on Jan. 5, 2022. The indictment charges the defendant with the following which, if convicted, can carry the respective maximum penalties:

  • Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude (O.C.G.A. 16-5-46 (c)) – life in prison

In 2021, the Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit initiated 25 cases, arrested 9 individuals, investigated and prosecuted 51 defendants, and rescued and assisted 107 victims.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.

You just read:

More about Carr: Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit Secures Indictment in Gwinnett County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.