Echo Supply Enhances 1-Week Prototyping Program to Combat Worsening Overseas Logistics Costs, Delays
Echo Supply has enhanced their rapid prototyping program, improving production time by nearly 20% and increasing output tenfold.
With [Echo's] updated prototype program, we can deliver even more parts than before, do it more quickly, and do it at a higher quality.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Echo Engineering and Production Supplies, Inc., has enhanced their rapid prototyping program, improving production time by nearly 20% and increasing output tenfold.
— Kyle Morris, Director of Engineering and R&D
Since 2019, Echo’s 1-week prototyping service has been helping companies test the form, fit, and function of silicone and EPDM components. However, Echo’s engineering team wanted to improve that process even further.
“We originally used a more time-intensive curing process for the material in our prototypes,” said Kyle Morris, Director of Engineering and R&D at Echo. “But our team started testing compression molding with production-grade silicone and EPDM, and perfecting that process has really improved the whole program.”
Morris said these updates not only improved Echo’s prototype part delivery time, but it has also improved the yield of their rapid prototype molds.
“With this updated prototype program, we can deliver even more parts than before, do it more quickly, and do it at a higher quality,” he said. “That’s a testament to our engineering team’s depth of experience with the material and their process knowledge.”
Echo’s prototyping customers can expect nearly 10x more fully functional, production-grade parts than before – and within 3-5 business days after they sign a purchase order, Morris said. More importantly, this Indianapolis-based service will help customers avoid the extra cost and delays of traditional, overseas prototyping.
“For a lot of companies, overseas prototyping just isn’t feasible – especially right now,” said Kingdon Offenbacker, Echo’s Chief Executive Officer. “The extra costs, longer delays, and even the material quality can all factor into compromised testing and a longer project timeline.”
Offenbacker said these logistics bottlenecks and the recent manufacturing shutdowns overseas were the exact reasons why Echo wanted to perfect their in-house prototyping process.
“If your prototype part needs even a minor adjustment, and you have to send it back to an overseas manufacturer, you’ve just added another 2-3 months onto your project,” he said.
Echo’s culture of continuous innovation encouraged the team to improve an already innovative rapid prototyping process. That use of expertise and ingenuity will ultimately help many companies overcome the traditional costs and delays that come with prototype testing, and that, Offenbacker said, is truly “the Echo way.”
-30-
About Echo Engineering and Production Supplies, Inc.
Since 1966, Echo Engineering and Production Supplies, Inc. has served world-class companies in diverse industries by providing them with both custom and catalog parts which focus on masking, protecting, and hanging, as well as rubber and plastic OEM components aligning with five core technologies – connecting technology; sealing technology; fastener, clip, and tie technology; housing, class A static and dynamic technology; and NVH management technology.
These rubber and plastic components include gaskets, O-rings, grommets, clips, and charge port caps, utilized in multiple industries such as automotive, heavy equipment, agriculture, and recreational vehicles.
Echo’s expertise spans a broad selection of materials to meet various performance requirements, and Echo's operations include multiple stocking locations (Indianapolis; Milpitas, California; Guadelajara, Mèxico), in-house converting, and extensive molding capabilities.
Echo maintains their 97% customer retention rate by providing strong support in engineering, manufacturing, quality and logistics to meet customer requirements and exceed expectations.
Todd Darland
Echo Engineering and Production Supplies
+1 317-876-8848 ext. 3272
email us here
Automotive Panel Plugs - Prototype and Validation Testing