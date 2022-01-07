Submit Release
News Search

There were 989 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,902 in the last 365 days.

Statement by the Prime Minister on Orthodox Christmas

CANADA, June 1 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Orthodox Christmas:

“Today, Orthodox Christians and Eastern Rite Catholics in Canada and around the world celebrate Christmas.

“On this joyous occasion, family and friends gather to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, reflect on his message of love, and show gratitude for the many blessings in their lives. Although celebrations may look different again this year, as we keep following public health guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety, Christmas continues to remind us of the values of peace, compassion, and generosity that define us as Canadians and bring us together.

“Christmas is also a time of giving, especially to those in need – whether it’s giving a helping hand, a charitable donation, or a good word. During this festive season, I encourage all Canadians to think of the people around us – friends, neighbours, and community members – who may have experienced hardship this year, or are impacted by the pandemic, and to offer them support.

“On this day, we also recognize the important contributions that Orthodox Christians and Eastern Rite Catholics make to help build a better, fairer, and more inclusive Canada for everyone.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating today a merry Christmas.”

You just read:

Statement by the Prime Minister on Orthodox Christmas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.