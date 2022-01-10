Top 8 digital trends to follow in 2022
Digital Marketing will always be transformed and evolving, however in 2022 radical changes are likely to occur. Businesses and brands must not only plan for the future of digital marketing, but also be prepared to make the most of it. Find top 8 digital trends 2022, Paramarketing.org proposes and how to use them to your advantage.
1. Meta is everywhere - The term metaverse comes from the prefix meta (beyond) and universe (universe). We could thus very freely translate it as beyond the universe or beyond the internet, as we know it. The metaverse implies a new reality within ours, which blurs the waters that separate the science fiction from the real life.
It is claimed to mean the new, improved version of our world. It takes one from the couch to the Louvre Museum or from the island to a business meeting, it "tries" the clothes you like without even going to the store. Start looking for opportunities that arise from the new conditions.
2. Advertising is restricted by privacy - Modern digital advertising is highly dependent on data for automated optimization. New privacy regulations, such as iOS updates and cookie management, reduce the data used in artificial intelligence. Evaluate the impact this will have on ads and act proactively.
3. Need for strategic thinking - As automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning take away much of the process of digital marketing, managers need to become more strategic. After all, the choices continue to grow. Think strategically and focus on what really leads to the growth of the business.
4. LinkedIn is growing - LinkedIn continues to be a rising star in the digital world. Each quarter shows a significant increase in monthly active and dedicated users of the platform. It also constantly launches new features that offer better results to businesses and pages. Invest in LinkedIn and its dynamics.
5. SEO my love! - Search engine optimization (SEO) is one of the oldest and most valuable forms of digital marketing. As search algorithms become more and more "smart" focus less on SEO "hacks" and "tricks" and more on providing a great and meaningful user experience. Focus less on SEO and more on the user experience
6. Experiences are the new social currency - Businesses are still looking for word-of-mouth and social attention. As the advertising landscape becomes «noisier», earned media are the ones that largely determine the success or failure of a digital strategy, based solely on the needs and wants of users. Focus on creating meaningful experiences at every stage of user-customer interaction.
7. Less is more - The vertical growth of digital tools has led many companies to simultaneously "open" many online channels. As a result, they are very weak in many of the above digital media, as they do not have the necessary knowledge to manage them, as well as the necessary budget. Concentrate on specific digital media and aim to do less, with better results.
8. Digital jobs continue to grow - According to LinkedIn, digital skills are the most sought after. However, there is a large skills gap between the number of companies looking for digital skills and the skills in the market. Upgrade knowledge and digital skills with Paramarketing.org online SEO courses, to be sought after in the job market.
Our business website is no longer the only source where internet users search for information about us, our services or our products. Most will turn to both social media and Google Reviews, in order to chat and interact with us.
So, it's important not only to wonder how many customers our social networks bring, but also how many customers probably will be lost when we're not there! It is now vital to pay attention to the growing use of social media. Even if we cannot yet realize it, through the internet we have a presence and power, more than ever. And to find out this, do the following experiment:
Firstly, go to the homepage of a search engine and enter a business name. The first result that appears is the best SEO strategic website, as it should be.
Secondly, look for the next results! Almost all the following results are reports of the first company name on social media, which proves the effectiveness of their use and their substantial help.
In short, need to be digitally present to interact with users and start conversations with them.
Let's try to put ourselves in their shoes and think about how to buy the products needed. Would prefer to order something from a website, where there are no comments from other users and it is not possible to ask a question that can be answered immediately for the product or service wanted to buy? Or does the idea that reading reviews, impressions and likes about a product make it easier to buy?
The competition - Sales are a function of many different things. And social media is not only one of them, but objectively it is something that can easily be tested and developed gradually, with tangible results.
Call to Action (or Prompt Button) - Apart from the usual posts that are uploaded daily on social media, what can really make a difference are the "Call to Action" that we add to the posts. These can be "Buy Now" buttons, scroll options in our stories and many other messages that invite users to interact with us and respond to some of our promotions. So, it's time to admit that through social media there are more and more effective choices for consumers.
Social Proof - And it's time to mention that the search for social proof has been prevalent in the market for a long time. This means that in order for consumers to buy a product, they will first look for our page on a social media. The problem with social proof is that if our social media page is inactive (e.g., we have 2 years to publish something), then will probably lose sales.
In closing, a website is of course a very important milestone and having created websites for over 80 companies in Europe and the USA, SEO experts know its importance. However, do not neglect social media, which has long been a key point of online sales for all companies, no matter what they deal with, whatever their business model is (either B2C or B2B).
