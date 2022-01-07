Chickpeas Market Growth Driven By Increasing Health Concerns

Chickpeas Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

The Business Research Company’s Chickpeas Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TBRC’s chickpeas market analysis shows that the rising health awareness among people is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the forecast period. Increasing cases of obesity, heart diseases, diabetes, and other chronic diseases are forcing people to choose healthy dietary options. Chickpeas, both canned and dried, have a low glycemic index, which helps to control blood sugar, cut cholesterol, and reduce the risk of cancer. Choline is a vitamin found in chickpeas that aids in the production of key molecules for memory, mood, muscular control, and other brain and nervous system functions. For instance, according to the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention report in 2021, due to poor nutrition, and lack of physical activity, 6 in 10 adults in the USA are suffering from a chronic disease and 4 in 10 have two or more diseases. According to International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, 463 million people have diabetes globally and the number is projected to increase to 700 million by 2045. Therefore, the rising health awareness propels the growth of the chickpeas market.

In June 2021, Ardent Mills, a US-based flour-milling and ingredient company acquired the assets of Hinrichs Trading Company (HTC) for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition expands Ardent Mills' specialty ingredient expertise and close grower relationships, enabling clients to bring new products to market in response to rising consumer demand for pulse and plant-based ingredients. Hinrichs Trading Company is a US-based company that is engaged in the production of chickpeas.

The global chickpea market size is expected to grow from $12.52 billion in 2021 to $13.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%.

TBRC’s chickpeas market forecast explains that growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $17.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Major players covered in the global chickpeas industry are AGT Food and Ingredients, BroadGrain Commodities, The Wimmera Grain Store, Bean Growers Australia Limited, Olega S.A., Indraprasth Foods Limited, Arbel Group, Alberta Pulse Growers Commission, Isik Tarim, Shri Mahavir Group, Aayurmed Biotech Pvt. Ltd, RR Agro Foods, Parampara Organic, Erika Organics, and Pushti Food Products.

TBRC’s global chickpeas market report is segmented by type into Kabuli chickpeas, desi chickpeas, by form into dried, fresh or green, frozen, preserved/ canned, flour, by distribution channel into supermarkets/ hypermarkets, departmental stores, grocery stores, e-commerce platforms, others, by end user into food and beverage, healthcare and nutrition, restaurants and food service providers, others.



Chickpeas Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Kabuli Chickpeas, Desi Chickpeas), By Form (Dried, Fresh Or Green, Frozen, Preserved/ Canned, Flour), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Grocery Stores, E-commerce Platforms), By End User (Food And Beverage, Healthcare And Nutrition, Restaurants And Food Service Providers) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a chickpeas market overview, forecast chickpeas market size and growth for the whole market, chickpeas market segments, geographies, chickpeas market trends, chickpeas market drivers, chickpeas market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

