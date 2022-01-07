SEO 2022: What is expected in 2022 in Search Engine Optimization?
Want to get your website or online store on the first page of Google? Do you want to increase your sales and beat the competition for specific keywords? Ask SEO experts, Paramarketing.gr.”ATHENS, MAROUSI, GREECE, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is quite common to make predictions and speculations about how the Search Engine Optimization industry is expected to diversify at the beginning of each year. Paramarketing.gr will make an effort to predict and outline the SEO environment for 2022.
First of all, it is known that the peculiarities of the last two years have led to a faster than expected growth of e-commerce all over the world, something that will probably continue. This increase is expected to encourage even more entrepreneurs to invest part of their advertising budget in online advertising (Google & Facebook / Instagram Ads) in order to achieve more immediate results. But it will definitely motivate some of them to take their first organized steps in SEO 2022.
This in turn will lead some companies to engage in the New Year with Local SEO, increasing the claimed Google My Business Pages - and therefore the competition - in the local market, but serving at the same time more accurately and related results to users.
At the same time, the ever-increasing number of users who will navigate and make online purchases through mobile devices will push even more companies to place more emphasis on building mobile-friendly websites, investing more strongly in Mobile Optimization. Maybe (hopefully) some companies will create their websites with a mobile-first approach!
On the other hand, Paramarketing.gr dares to predict that 2022 will not be the year that Voice Search will be so strong, although in recent years it has been an attractive topic with extensive reference in every article about SEO internationally. Instead, the power of videos will continue to extend to organic results, giving more and more importance to video marketing.
Focusing a little on the more technical issues, it is almost certain that Google will give even more emphasis to Search Intent, benefiting those who are already drawing up their SEO strategy with this in mind. Respectively, it seems that the importance of the E-A-T factor for the ranking of the websites in the organic results will be strengthened. This is a relatively modern term in Search Engine Optimization - but in fact not very new - which refers to three features of each site and namely Expertise, Authority and Trust.
At the same time, the evolution in the way users conduct their searches, in combination with the evolution of Google itself and the more extensive adoption of featured snippets by more websites, is expected to increase the number of Zero-Click Searches as well. At the same time, a further reduction in the number of organic results on the first page (on desktops / laptops) is not ruled out, while the arrival of the Infinite Scroll on mobile devices should be taken for granted, since Google has already started testing it in October.
Towards the end, I would like to refer to some pious desires for SEO 2022! First of all, it would be a good idea for more home businesses to design a compact SEO strategy based on really quality content, hosted on well-functioning websites, offering the user a pleasant navigation (UX) experience, devaluing old-fashioned, dangerous or ineffective SEO tactics that some still continue to suggest and apply.
If one simply thinks about why Google and every search engine exist and why users end up using it, one will discover much of the "secret" to successful Search Engine Optimization. Google's goal is to show users the most relevant and useful results of each search, to find the information they are looking for, to be satisfied as its "customers" and to prefer it again in their next search. An easy-to-use and reliable website, with interesting, sufficient and clear content, is in short, a good yeast to start any business to deal successfully with SEO.
In addition, it would be equally encouraging for more entrepreneurs and SEO Experts to begin to realize that a high position in organic results should be neither an end in itself nor the sole goal of achieving a SEO strategy. Instead, it should be combined with simple KPIs such as CTR and CR, but also more complex ones such as CLV (Customer Lifetime Value), while the content of each website should be such that it aims not only at high organic results, but also in the creation of new Leads and especially in Customer Retention, the maintenance of existing customers, which is often neglected.
In closing, Paramarketing.gr hopes this year even more websites will remove their link to Google+, the well-known Social Networking Media to all those who have been involved in SEO for years - and which although it has been abolished since April 2019, continue to meet daily even today on various websites!
