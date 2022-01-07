Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI-Crash

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4000132

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Connery

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 01/07/2022 at 0013 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2W, Danville, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Bryce Winters                    

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police was notified of a single vehicle roll over on Route 2 in Danville. Troopers responded to the crash scene and spoke with the male operator, Bryce Winters. Winters was transported to the hospital to be evaluated for his injuries. Subsequent investigation led to Winters being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Winters was later released with a citation and ordered to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court- Criminal Division on January 24th 2022 at 0800 hours

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/24/2022 @ 0800 hours.

COURT: Caledonia - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

