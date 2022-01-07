Public Relations Market Players Invest In Programmatic PR As An Improved Strategy

Public Relations Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

Public Relations Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

Public relations (PR) companies are increasingly investing in programmatic PR in the digital medium. Programmatic PR refers to the automation of advertising. The increasing volume of global digital communications led to hand over the manual tasks to artificial intelligence. Programmatic PR increases transparency and control and is more efficient as it has better targeting capabilities for audiences. The area of reach is also greater in programmatic PR. For instance, Accenture Interactive entered the ad-buying world will incorporate the planning, buying, and management of programmatic advertisement campaigns. It will also help brands in developing a strategy for attacking programmatic buying. These technological advances will help PR and drive the market further.

According to TBRC’s public relations market forecast, the rising need to gain a competitive advantage is driving the public relations market. Public relations can unite all functions with a single vision as per the mission of the organization. A well-made, integrated PR plan can connect customers and clients with the organization and creates a competitive advantage for organizations. It helps to attract attention and raise visibility for the product/service. In a PR Campaign, beverages brand Tropicana set out to show that even a small 150ml glass of Tropicana orange juice provides 60 percent of the daily Vitamin C. They set up an interactive billboard in London and showed an animated character, Little Glass, which discussed the health benefits of Vitamin C, of orange juice, specifically Tropicana and Tropicana representatives gave away 150ml glasses of orange juice. A research report in The Telegraph following the campaign showed that 88% of respondents said the campaign drove them to buy Tropicana more often and 100% of the respondents said that they had come away from the campaign believing Tropicana is worth paying more.

The global public relations market size is expected to grow from $92.55 billion in 2021 to $102.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the public relations market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The public relations market share is expected to reach $149.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Major players covered in the global public relations market are IPG, Publicis, Omnicom, WPP, Prezly, Business Wire, Havas PR, MWWPR, Mikhailov & Partners and DJE.

TBRC’s global public relations market analysis report is segmented by medium into events, social media, influencer marketing, company websites, TV, print, others, by end user into consumer goods and retail, BFSI, government and public sector, telecom, IT, healthcare, media, entertainment, by type into private PR firms, public pr firms.

The report is segmented by medium (Events, Social Media, Influencer Marketing, Company Websites, TV, Print), by end user (Consumer Goods and Retail, BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Telecom, IT, HealthCare, Media, Entertainment), and by type (Private PR firms, Public PR firms).

