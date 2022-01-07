VSP-Special Operations / DUI#2 / Driving with a Criminally Suspended License

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2000096

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Jay Riggen

STATION: Special Operations

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 01/06/2022, 2248 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grove Street, Burlington, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Driving with a Criminally Suspended License

ACCUSED: Kenan Elkaz

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/06/2022 at approximately 2248 hours the Vermont State Police were outside of Burlington, VT on a specialized DUI patrol pursuant to a higher propensity for impaired driving at this day and time. During this patrol, State Police observed a vehicle make an erratic turn off Williston Road and onto White Street. This vehicle was ultimately observed speeding in excess of the 25 miles-per-hour speed limit. As a result of the subsequent motor vehicle stop, Troopers learned that the operator, 24 year-old Kenan Elkaz of South Burlington, VT, was operating his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. This is Elkaz’s second offense. Elkaz’s Vermont Driver’s License is also criminally suspended stemming from that first DUI conviction.

Elkaz was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of the processing, Elkaz was released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County District Court on 02/08/2022 to answer the charge of DUI #2 and Driving with a Criminally Suspended License.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Jay Riggen

Special Operations | Traffic Safety

Vermont State Police

2777 St. George Road | Williston, VT 05495

m: 802-585-0277 | Jay.Riggen@vermont.gov

