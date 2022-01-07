Coinsbit India to expand their family
New opportunities with newer experiencesHYDERABAD, INDIA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new industry is taking the nation by storm – the cryptocurrency market. Now, there’s an opportunity to be a part of the hustle by joining one of India’s top cryptocurrency exchanges – Coinsbit India.
Coinsbit India is the Asian wing of the global cryptocurrency leader, Coinsbit.io. Coinsbit India is soon looking to emerge as the chosen platform for cryptocurrency trading among lakhs of Indians with unmatched technology, security, support, and an incredibly easy-to-use interface. Now, there’s a chance for young and dynamic individuals to be a part of this growing team and get in on the ground floor of all the action.
The leadership team at Coinsbit India consists of some of the brightest minds in the industry who are committed to making Coinsbit India the ‘People’s Exchange.’ With global and national leaders who have an in-depth understanding of blockchain technology and a vision for growth for Coinsbit India, the company is bound to go places over the next few months.
The team at Coinsbit India is currently looking for:
SEO/SMM
Content Writers
Copywriters
Graphic Designers
Illustrators
Full Stack Developers
Software Developers
Blockchain Developers
App Developers (iOS, Android)
Front End Developers
Motion Graphic Designers
2D&3D Animators
Data Scientist
Folks who feel they have the prerequisite skills for a job role and are keen to work in one of the fastest-growing industries worldwide can simply mail us at hiring@coinsbit.in and submit their resumes or get in touch with the Coinsbit India team at +91 9550000360.
About Coinsbit India
Coinsbit India is a joint venture between Cryptic Coinsbit India and Prof-it Limited, intending to bring India's best crypto assets exchange platform. With its headquarters in Estonia, the popular crypto exchange platform has a reported user base of 5 million users and a monthly transaction volume of around $50 billion-plus USD. Coinsbit.io was named the best 2018 crypto exchange at Asian Blockchain Life, 2019. Their strengths include well-timed order execution, local market insight, and multi-tier crypto asset security management, bringing a full suite of services.
Important Reminder: We advise all users to enable two-factor authentication for their Coinsbit India accounts for maximum security.
Disclaimer: Crypto assets are volatile, and investments in them are risky. We advise you to do thorough research before investing.
Hiring
Coinsbit India
email us here