NIKKEI ASIA AWARD: Shiok Meats Becomes the 1st Winner
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikkei Inc., Japan’s largest media group and publisher, announced that a Singaporean food tech company, Shiok Meats (CEO Sandhya Sriram), has been named the winner of the inaugural "NIKKEI ASIA AWARD.” Founded in 2018, Shiok Meats is involved in the development of lab-cultured seafood such as shrimp and crab. Nikkei will present a prize of 5 million yen and a trophy to Shiok Meats, and it will invite the founder to speak at the 27th International Conference on the "Future of Asia," which is scheduled to be held in May 2022.
After careful consideration of diverse viewpoints from various parts of Asia, the NIKKEI ASIA AWARD winnowed down the choice of this year’s awardee to a single torchbearer of innovation: Shiok Meats. Through its technologies and products specializing in cultivated foodstuffs that are beloved by Asians, Shiok Meats aims to solve problems of food scarcity and to reduce heavy tolls on the global environment. Nikkei believes that these goals have earned the company esteem and represent true innovation.
Shiok Meats was founded by two women who were studying stem cells and met as colleagues at Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (ASTAR). They immediately succeeded in developing lab-grown shrimp, crab and lobster and are now working towards commercial production of these foods.
About the NIKKEI ASIA AWARD
The NIKKEI ASIA AWARD is an award project established by Nikkei in May 2021 to promote the transformation of Asia and the world and to support the realization of a free and prosperous economic society. In 2021, Nikkei ended the "Nikkei Asia Prizes," which had been awarded every year since 1996, and it shifted to commend individuals or groups, selecting the leaders of "Innovation originating in Asia" from an "Asian perspective" based on diverse values. Selection is conducted once each year for fields such as business, research, technological development and social/artistic activities. An individual or a group responsible for a single activity is chosen as the winner annually. The prize is five million yen.
“Innovation from Asia” involves any novel and innovative activities that are started in Asia and led by people from and living*1 in Asia*2, creating a free and prosperous society by revitalizing the region and improving lives.
*1: Japanese individuals and groups consisting only of Japanese citizens will be excluded.
*2: For the NIKKEI ASIA AWARD, the following regions are referred to as "Asia":
・ East Asia (Korean Peninsula, China, etc.)
・Southeast Asia (ASEAN member countries, etc.)
・Southwest Asia (Indian subcontinent countries)
・Independent nations in the Asia-Pacific region
About the Advisory Board
In order to reflect the diversity of perspectives in Asia, Nikkei has established the Advisory Board for the NIKKEI ASIA AWARD. The group consists of ten experts from Asian countries, including Japan. Nikkei appoints experts from nations and regions with shared values such as democracy, liberalism and market economy.
Advisory Board Members
Chairman:
Fujio Mitarai
Chairman & CEO of Canon Inc.
Members:
Brahma Chellaney
Professor, Strategic Studies at the Center for Policy Research in New Delhi
Chung, Un Chan
Former Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea
Kayoko Hayashi
President, Tokyo University of Foreign Studies
Masami Iijima
Counselor, Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
Shinichi Kitaoka
President, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)
Takehiko Nakao
Chairman of the Institute at Mizuho Research & Technologies, Ltd.
Tetsuo Kitani
Professor/Chair of Innovation Management Science (IMS) Lab,
Office of Society-Academy Collaboration for Innovation, Kyoto University
Soh Wai Lin, Christina
Dean, College of Business (Nanyang Business School),
Nanyang Technological University
Somkiat Tangkitvanich
President, Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI)
*Members are listed in alphabetical order.
Winner Selection Schedule
An open call for nominations is posted on the official website once each year.
Self-nominations are not accepted.
・Nomination of candidates for the 2nd NIKKEI ASIA AWARD is scheduled to begin in February 2022.
・The winners will be announced in December every year.
NIKKEI ASIA AWARD
https://www.nikkeiasiaaward.org/
Public Relations Office
Nikkei Inc.
pr@nex.nikkei.co.jp
