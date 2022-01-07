Submit Release
UTAH STATE COURTS CONTINUE TO HOLD JURY TRIALS

Posted: January 7, 2022

Salt Lake City, UT – The Utah State Courts want to alert jurors and attorneys that jury trials are still taking place statewide. The Courts are conducting jury trials in compliance with the Utah State Judiciary Risk Phase Response Plan and are taking every possible safety measure including masking and social distancing when trials are held in person.

Jurors and attorneys should continue to appear as scheduled unless they are notified by the Court. Individual judges may be canceling some trials, but they will notify the jurors and other parties if that happens.

There has been some confusion about whether or not jury trials are cancelled.  That is because:

  • Salt Lake City Justice Court suspended jury trials
  • The U.S. District Court for the District of Utah (Federal) suspended jury trials

However, the federal court order and Salt Lake City justice court order do not affect jury trials happening in state district courts or other county or city justice courts.

The Utah State Courts will continue to carefully monitor COVID-19 case counts and consult with health officials moving forward. If any decision is made to cancel jury trials in the future, we will alert the public and the media immediately.

