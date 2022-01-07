INTELLEXT RECEIVES STRATEGIC SUPPORT AND INVESTMENT ON INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY FROM AVENTURINE CAPITAL GROUP
Intellext, an AI company focused on improved contract negotiations, received strategic investment and support from Aventurine Capital Group, an IP Capital FundSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact Information
Intellext, Inc., info@intellext.ai
INTELLEXT RECEIVES STRATEGIC SUPPORT AND INVESTMENT ON INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY FROM AVENTURINE CAPITAL GROUP
Intellext, an artificial intelligence company focused on improved negotiation of important commercial contracts, announced strategic investment and support from Aventurine Capital Group, an IP Capital Fund and IP Commercialization Studio.
“This strategic investment indicates the power and potential of our proprietary omnichannel intelligence technology and approach to negotiations. It is a significant leap beyond existing market solutions that improves the abilities of professional negotiators, not merely assists in redlining contracts.” said David Chan, CEO of Intellext.
Legacy contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions fail to maximize contract value because they focus on mitigating legal risk, rather than on improving business results. Intellext’s Negotiation Platform optimizes deal outcomes and reduces costs through analyzing negotiation communications and recommending strategic tradeoffs. Intellext targets the real estate, mortgage, and leasing industry, with plans to expand into enterprise sales and procurement.
“We see the Intellext technology as having a significant impact on how people negotiate, with the assistance of artificial intelligence throughout the process.” says, David Van Wie, Aventurine Founder & Chief Investment Officer. “We are excited about our investment in Intellext which we based on the results of our proprietary approach to commercialization of intellectual property.”
About Intellext
Intellext is an artificial intelligence company with a proprietary methodology for enabling negotiations through an omnichannel platform. Intellext’s Intelligent Negotiation Platform helps enterprises make faster, smarter negotiation decisions by amplifying human skills and intuition with AI superpowers.
About Aventurine
Aventurine is an IP Capital Fund and IP Commercialization Studio focused on creating a better future through technology and investment into commercialization of foundational intellectual property and world-changing science.
David Chan
Intellext
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn