Pfizer vaccine recommendations updated to fight COVID-19

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 6, 2021

CONTACT: Chelsea Wuth, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - Following FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approval, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is urging all eligible Michiganders ages 12 and up to get the Pfizer booster vaccine if they have received their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines. Currently, Pfizer is the only authorized vaccine for anyone age 5 through 18.

In addition, the booster is recommended to be taken five months after the primary series instead of six months. This shortens the time for a booster from six months to five.

Children ages 5 to 11 who have moderately to severely weakened immune systems are encouraged to get an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine 28 days after completion of their primary series.

As previously recommended, Michiganders with moderately to severely compromised immune systems should receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. This additional dose is intended to improve the response of people who are immunocompromised to their initial vaccine series.

"Vaccines are the way out of the pandemic, and we can further protect children ages 12 and up from COVID-19, which continues to surge in our state," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. "Keeping our children safe includes getting them vaccinated and boosted, and this in turn will help keep them out of the hospital and alleviate the stress on our health care system. Getting vaccinated is the safest way to face COVID-19 and prevent severe illness and death. As data evolves, new recommendations are expected and we are optimistic to have more information available fight COVID-19. We urge all Michiganders ages 5 and up to get vaccinated, and Michiganders ages 12 and up to receive their booster as soon as they're eligible."

The COVID-19 Pfizer booster dose may be given with other vaccines, including the flu vaccine, at the same time.

Michiganders should bring their COVID-19 vaccine card or immunization record with them when getting their booster dose, which are available at any vaccine provider. Downloadable immunization records are accessible free of charge at the Michigan Immunization Portal. Visit Michigan.gov/MiImmsportal and upload a valid government issued photo ID such as a driver's license, state ID or passport. If you do not have records in the portal, contact your health care provider or local health department.

To date more than 6.3 million Michiganders aged 5 and up have gotten at least their first dose of one of the three safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines. Michiganders are still in need of the extra protection provided by booster doses, including residents of long-term care facilities where outbreaks can spread quickly and extra protection is strongly recommended.

To schedule a primary or booster dose of the COVID vaccine, visit vaccines.gov.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.

For more information about COVID-19 in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus.

###