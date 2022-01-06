Sen. Hughes & Allies Rally to Condemn January 6th Insurrection and Defend Democracy

Philadelphia, January 6, 2022 – Today, State Senator Vincent Hughes (D- Montgomery/Philadelphia) hosted a press conference to remember and condemn the horrific events that took place on January 6, 2021 at the United States Capitol.

“We are here to never forget, and to defend and advance democracy,” said Senator Hughes. “One year ago today, the full face of the attempted coup and insurrection was visible to all of us. We cannot lose sight of the ongoing work we must do to protect and advance voting rights.”

Sen. Hughes was joined outside the National Constitution Center by many colleagues, including Senator Tim Kearney, Senator Sharif Street, PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, the New Pennsylvania Project, the Philadelphia NAACP, the Philadelphia Urban League, the Pennsylvania ACLU, and other state and local leaders.

“All Americans should support Congress’ investigation into the riots of January 6th,” said Senator Tim Kearney. “We cannot condone political violence and the unprecedented attack against the US government. If we want American democracy to progress into another century, we must be able to peacefully disagree, not be disagreeable.”Sen. Hughes & Allies Rally to Condemn January 6th Insurrection and Defend DemocracySen. Hughes & Allies Rally to Condemn January 6th Insurrection and Defend Democracy

Speakers called attention to the importance of lifting up democracy and protecting and expanding the right to vote, especially among Black, Brown, and Asian communities across the commonwealth.

“During the 2020 election cycle, we heard ‘bad things happen in Philadelphia’, but actually a good thing happened. Communities of color made their voices heard with their vote,” said Senator Sharif Street. “Our democratic process has evolved to be more inclusive throughout our nation’s history, and we must keep working to expand and protect the right to vote, starting with Congress passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.”

A full video of today’s press conference can be viewed online here.

###