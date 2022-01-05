Submit Release
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan Presidents discuss current issues of bilateral agenda and regional security

On January 6, a telephone conversation took place between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The heads of state discussed the current agenda of strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, and also exchanged views on the situation in the region, including the current situation in neighboring Kazakhstan.

The leaders of the two countries called on the parties involved in the current events for restraint and a peaceful solution to the issues that have arisen.

The heads of state expressed readiness to continue to direct joint efforts to develop comprehensive cooperation in ensuring peace, stability and security in the region.

Source: UzA

