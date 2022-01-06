The Alex Fraser Bridge is closed in the interest of safety, and the Port Mann Bridge could be closed if weather conditions deteriorate.

For updates and to plan alternative travel routes, drivers should check: DriveBC.ca

Ministry staff are closely monitoring conditions on the Port Mann Bridge. Drivers are advised that there could be intermittent closures or a full closure this afternoon.

The ministry uses a cable-collar system to remove snow that builds up on the cables of the Alex Fraser and Port Mann bridges, so that traffic can safely pass. The cable collars were successfully deployed overnight and this morning. However, with warming temperatures and windy conditions, snow and ice can shed onto the travel lanes.

Learn More:

For up-to-date traffic advisories, check: DriveBC.ca