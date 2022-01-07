Jamie Wolf and Angela Little Announce Opportunities to Become a Best-Selling Author with Million Dollar Story Agency
So many of us don’t believe we can make a million dollars in a year, but it’s also about who you become on the journey. You change as a human being as soon as you start opening those horizons.”BEAUFORT, SC, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jamie Wolf and Angela Little are excited to announce an exclusive opportunity welcoming entrepreneurs to become published in a collaborative anthology produced by Million Dollar Story Agency.
— Jamie Wolf
Million Dollar Story Agency is a global agency working with entrepreneurs and thought leaders across numerous different industries and verticals to help them build brand visibility and market authority. In fact, these high achievers should strive to be No. 1 on the lists that matter to be considered the premier experts in their respective niches.
The mission of Million Dollar Story Agency is to help experts and industry leaders increase their influence, amplify their authority, and experience soaring cash flow with intentional positioning as the ‘go-to’ person in one’s niche! The opportunity to be included in the collection and grow one’s influence, audience, and revenue falls into three different investment packages.
Becoming a USA Today Best Seller is a Done-For-You opportunity for entrepreneurs who are extremely busy and who have a story to tell plus an offer to sell. Effort is minimal while promising maximum results. Benefits of this investment package include topping the charts as a No. 1 USA Today & WSJ bestselling author, partnership marketing opportunities with co-authors, receiving keynote speaker invites, and the opportunity to be featured on the book cover and a Times Square billboard!
The Million Dollar Method Mastermind is a Done-With-You coaching package. This opportunity is for those who want to quickly build their high-ticket Signature Offer, see it launched and monetized, and who want to easily write a book that addresses objections and raises awareness about their Signature Offer, significantly shortening conversion time and costs while rising above the crowd as a published author. This investment brings with it increased credibility, visibility, and market authority. Perks include strategy calls, coaching sessions, and bonuses such as having one of your chapters included in a guaranteed published bestseller on Amazon, complete with ads, press releases, and launch funnels.
Lastly, there is a Done-For-You opportunity to collaborate with same-stage entrepreneurs as part of an Amazon best-selling anthology; we create an ebook, print book, and audiobook for you, you don’t even have to write if that feels like a barrier to you, and we handle all the logistics through the market launch to #1 in your category!
Entrepreneurs who are ready to make a significant impact on their business by becoming published with Million Dollar Story Agency can book an appointment to apply HERE.
About Jamie Wolf and Angela Little
Jamie Wolf founded Million Dollar Story Agency. Together, she and Angela Little help experts become published best-selling authors of books with strong ROIs. They offer Done-For-You or Done-With-You packages depending on your business requirements. To find out how they can turn your expertise and ideas into a bestselling book, visit www.milliondollarstory.co
