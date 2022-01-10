We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Agency in Miami, Florida
“I like the idea of being able to offer my customers more options. And with all of the support provided by We Insure, I can spend more time growing my business.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Aly Insurance Solutions.
— Aleida Torres, Agency Owner
A lifelong Miami resident, Aleida Torres brings 20 years of customer service experience in the insurance and retail environments to her new role as Agency Owner. “My mission,” she says, “is to help my clients better prepare for any hardships they may face by offering the right coverage for their specific needs.”
As a former captive agent, Torres says, “I like the idea of being able to offer my customers more options. And with all of the support provided by We Insure, I can spend more time growing my business.”
We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger adds: “We Insure is an attractive independent insurance model because we provide full support in operations, technology and marketing, which allows franchise partners to focus on providing superior service to their customers and growing those relationships.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 150 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 185 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
