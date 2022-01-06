Trapper education class offered in the Glenns Ferry

A trapper education class is being offered by Fish and Game in conjunction with the Idaho Trappers Association fur auction in Glenns Ferry on Saturday, January 15, 2022. The class will run from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $9.75.

From 1:00 – 4:00 pm on Saturday January 15, 2022 trappers from the Idaho Trappers Association along with Fish and Game trapping instructors will be offering a fur handling clinic. Skills taught will include how to properly skin and prepare the hide prior to sale. There is no registration required and the clinic is free.

Trapper education classes offer hands-on learning

Please note that persons desiring to trap wolves need BOTH the trapper education and wolf trapper education certifications.

Class registration is online by visiting the Fish and Game website under the education tab.

Due to COVID-19 concerns appropriate social distancing will be required at all times. Masks and other PPE are highly encouraged for all participants.

For more information, contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.