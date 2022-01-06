Passenger flights from outside China will be prohibited

MACAU, January 6 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that, with an aim of reducing the risks associated with COVID-19 for public health in Macao, in accordance with the stipulations in paragraph 2 of article 4 in Decree-Law no. 81/99/M and article 2 of Law no. 2/2004, from 00:00 on 9 January 2022 to 23:59 on 23 January 2022, the Health Bureau prohibits civil aircrafts from carrying passengers from places outside China to Macao. This requirement shall not preclude other anti-epidemic requirements.