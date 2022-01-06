Limited tickets available for WTT Champions Macao 2021 China Stars presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, January 6 - Tickets for the WTT Champions Macao 2021 China Stars presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and World Table Tennis (WTT) and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, have been in high demand since the start of sales, with all tickets sold out for the dates between 21 and 23 January. Limited tickets are available for the dates of 19 and 20 January at designated Circle K convenience stores while they last.

The organizers would like to remind online ticket holders to collect their tickets from 19 to 23 January at the ticket counter, located in the lobby of the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion, starting from one hour before the first match of the day commences. Upon collection, ticket holders are required to present their receipt and the ID document used for ticket purchase. If a representative is collecting the tickets on behalf of the ticket holder, he/she should present his/her own ID, the receipt, a copy of the ticket holder’s ID and a written authorization from the ticket holder. All the aforementioned documents must be presented before the ticket holders or the representatives are allowed to collect the tickets.

To ensure that the event can be carried out under safe conditions, strict epidemic prevention measures will be implemented during the event. The organizers will continue to closely monitor the status of the epidemic and make arrangements for epidemic prevention in the event in accordance with the relevant guidelines and requirements issued by the Health Bureau.

For more details of the event, please visit the Sports Bureau’s website at https://www.sport.gov.mo/en/sites/wttmacao, the World Table Tennis’ website at worldtabletennis.com, or follow the Macao Major Sporting Events on Facebook or WeChat.