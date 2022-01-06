NEBRASKA STATE REHABILITATION COUNCIL (SRC) TO HOST PANEL DISCUSSION

News Release

January 6, 2022

The Nebraska State Rehabilitation Council will host a discussion titled “Opportunities to Find, Develop, and Retain Employees in a Challenging Labor Market” on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 1:00 – 2:00 PM by Zoom. The Council is inviting Nebraska State Senators, businesses looking to meet their hiring needs, agency partners, and job seekers with disabilities.

SRC Chairperson Michael Bursaw of Kearney, NE will host the discussion. Nebraska VR Director Lindy Foley will provide an overview of Nebraska VR Services. Nebraska VR Program Director Janet Drudik will provide an update about the Career Pathways Advancement Project (CPAP) 2.0 grant and the opportunities for businesses to recruit, train, and retain employees.

“The grant and the use of Upskill/Backfill model will support the state’s and the nation’s recovery from the challenges of the pandemic through continued partnerships with businesses and work with clients to advance careers,” said Lindy Foley, Nebraska VR Director. “The discussion will provide Nebraska State Senators, employers, and Nebraska citizens with information about this exciting opportunity.”

About the Grant

The United States Department of Education’s Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA) has funded Nebraska VR’s Career Pathway Advancement Project through September 30, 2026 with an $8,469,796 grant award. The Disability Innovation Fund – Career Advancement Initiative Model Demonstration Project Grant will be used to advance careers and open new opportunities to advance or enter a career pathway for eligible individuals with disabilities. A proven Upskill/Backfill business model will be used to meet the needs of both businesses seeking skilled employees and individuals with disabilities beginning in 2022.

Eligible individuals with disabilities, including previously served Nebraska VR clients, will be provided with the tools to advance in high-demand, high-quality careers, such as science, technology, engineering, math, computer science, construction, healthcare, manufacturing and transportation, distribution, and logistics (TDL) careers through apprenticeship and training programs. The goal of the grant is to improve and maximize competitive integrated employment outcomes, economic self-sufficiency, independence, and inclusion in both work and community while reducing reliance on public benefits.

What: SRC Discussion

When: 1:00-2:00pm on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Where: Zoom Registration Required:

https://educationne.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AYqIMVaaRx2_60cJPC9wjw

(A confirmation containing information about joining the meeting will be emailed after registration.)