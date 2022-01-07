Save Time and Money with NJ Insurance Brokerage
NJ Insurance Brokerage's goals are to save clients time and money in NJ, NY and PA. While making sure clients are properly protected.
The motto is simple Save Time & Money”NEW JERSEY, USA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With everything occurring these days, people tend to overlook their expenses. Most people in the U.S on average overspend on their Insurance upwards in the billions. Evidence of a startling number, that an Insurance Brokerage in New Jersey is trying to fix.
— AMH Insurance Brokerage
At AMH Insurance Brokerage the motto is emphasized, "Save Time & Money". AMH Insurance Brokerage provides free insurance quotes. The Insurance Brokerage's goals are simple: typically within 5 minutes, it is able to gather enough information to save clients hundreds if not thousands of dollars. Also, not sacrificing essential coverages in your insurance policy.
The proven method has successfully saved businesses and individuals thousands of dollars over the years.
For example, after reviewing declaration pages during a short interview with a medium-sized contractor they were able to save $40,000 on their Business Owners Insurance and Workers Compensation insurance policies. They trusted the process and were really able to capitalize on savings while simultaneously improving coverage.
The process is simple:
The Simple Process
1.) Discovery / Brief Questionnaire Call ,
2.) Detailed analysis and underwriting process.
3.) AMH Insurance Brokerage is then essentially shopping around to multiple insurance carriers getting quotes on the clients behalf
4.) The Client is presented with the most competitive insurance coverage options
The simple process is exactly why it makes sense to take advantage of free advice from AMH Insurance Brokerage.
AMH is based out of New Jersey, offers free Insurance quotes along with the opportunity of an experienced, unbiased insurance professional. While shopping the insurance market on the clients behalf, our opinion can provide value with interests in specific coverage making sure clients are not over spending. Simultaneously, it gives the client time to ask specific questions about their policy and ask for recommendations. Unfortunately, a common practice that is not taken advantage of enough.
It is a beneficial practice of going through the process. This helps insureds avoid overlooking a specific coverage that can cost them thousands of dollars. Also giving one an opportunity to benefit in the short term with lower premiums / insurance rates.
AMH works diligently to review policy coverage and options to avoid gaps of coverage and savings.
As a result, "Save Time & Money" with its proven practices. AMH Insurance brokerage aims to service the tristate area including, New Jersey, Pennsylvania & New York. For all lines of insurance services, not limited to the following categories:
Homeowners Insurance
Tenant occupied insurance / Insurance for investment properties
Auto insurance
Vacant dwelling coverage
Builders Risk Insurance
Flood Insurance
Life Insurance
Business Insurance / Commercial Insurance
Trucking Insurance
Business Automobile Insurance
Errors & Omissions
Liability Insurance
AND MANY MORE !
Visit our website to learn more about us and how you can save money on your insurance and get free advice from an insurance broker in New Jersey (NJ), New York (NY) , Pennsylvania (PA).
https://www.amhbrokerage.com/
BY: Adam Huzien
Senior Insurance Broker/ Founder
AMH Insurance Brokerage
Adam Huzien
AMH Insurance Brokerage
+1 201-359-6555
