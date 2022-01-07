Submit Release
VisitDays Announces K12 College Access Network

Partnership with public, private, charter, and CBOs will improve college access for high school students

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VisitDays, the fast-growing education technology company, announced its new K12 college access network for high school students.

As a result of decreased standardized tests, in-person events, and fairs, VisitDays created an online platform where students can meet and chat with college admissions reps from the comfort of their homes. High school students can also watch on-demand videos and attend live sessions that colleges and universities host. In addition, high schools are given the tools to host their own programming events for their students, centered around college preparedness and other key topics.

VisitDays’ CEO Sujoy Roy said, “We live in the most modern society with all the technological advantages; however, access to higher education has gone unchanged for much of the last decade. Making a difference in the lives of millions of students worldwide is a worthy challenge, and it makes me excited to jump out of bed and tackle head-on every day. I have been lucky enough to work with some of the best people, and I can’t wait to see how we change the world.”

The benefit of this new offering for both college admissions departments and high school districts is immense. College admissions reps can engage and create relationships with interested students–in their territories–earlier in the process. At the same time, students from all socioeconomic backgrounds can learn about colleges and universities without having to visit campuses first, which can be costly and challenging during COVID. Public, private, charter high schools and districts can join the VisitDays college access program for free.

The network already includes 1,800+ colleges and universities and 2M high school students. VisitDays’ mission is to bring students, parents, high schools, and colleges together and provide easy college access to all students and families. For more information, visit visitdays.com.

