Governor Baker Appoints Suffolk County District Attorney 

BOSTON — Today, Governor Charlie Baker announced the appointment of Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board (SORB) Chairman Kevin R. Hayden as Suffolk County District Attorney to serve out the remainder of District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ term. His appointment is effective Monday, January 10 and he will remain in the post until the next District Attorney, to be elected on November 8, 2022, is sworn in. Kevin R. Hayden has more than 25 years of legal experience, including more than a decade in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

“Kevin Hayden is a dedicated public servant with a proven record of commitment to equitable justice and community engagement, and I am confident he will serve the families of Suffolk County as a respectful, collaborative and compassionate partner as District Attorney,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “A veteran of the District Attorney’s Office, where he led the Safe Neighborhood Initiative Unit and devoted himself to leading community-based violence prevention outreach and programming, Chairman Hayden is equipped with the experience and knowledge necessary to serve in this role. I thank District Attorney Rollins for her service and commitment to the people of Suffolk County and look forward to continuing to work with her in her new role as U.S. Attorney.”

“Through his years of experience serving the Commonwealth and its residents, and his active engagement in important initiatives to better the Greater Boston community, Kevin Hayden is well-suited to serve as Suffolk County District Attorney,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “We are grateful to District Attorney Rollins for her service and wish her well in her new role as U.S. Attorney.”

“I started 25 years ago as a young prosecutor right here in Suffolk County. Over the years it has remained the desire of my heart to serve and protect our many diverse communities. So it’s truly my distinct honor and privilege to be called home by the Governor through this appointment,” said Kevin R. Hayden. “Thank you Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito for the confidence you have placed in me. I’m deeply humbled to now take the mantle of leadership as Interim Suffolk County District Attorney and I look forward to working faithfully with the office’s talented professionals, officials and community leaders, and with and for all the dedicated people of Suffolk County. With unwavering and compassionate commitment I know it will be Suffolk County’s continued legacy to shine as a beacon in the fields of public safety and criminal justice.”

About Kevin R. Hayden

Chairman Kevin R. Hayden has served the Commonwealth’s Sex Offender Registry Board since 2015, leading the agency and working collaboratively across state government to ensure the successful completion of the Board’s mission and duties to classify offenders and make information available to the public. Chairman Hayden has also served as the Board’s Acting Executive Director and General Counsel since 2013. He served for more than a decade in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office across various units, including most notably as Chief of the Safe Neighborhood Initiative Unit where he worked collaboratively with local, state and federal partners to lead on critical violence prevention programs and initiatives for at-risk youth, services for victims and witnesses, and offender re-entry efforts. In this role, Chairman Hayden also received the Brian J. Honan Award for excellence in the courtroom and extraordinary commitment to the Suffolk County community in 2006. In addition to his work with the Safe Neighborhood Initiative Unit, Chairman Hayden also served as an Assistant District Attorney for the Anti-Gang Unit, the Homicide Response Team, the Juvenile Unit and for the Boston Municipal Court. He also spent several years in private law practice serving clients in need specializing mostly in criminal defense. Outside of his legal career, Chairman Hayden serves as the Board Chairman of Friends of Youth Opportunity Boston, Inc., a workforce development organization that works with young people, who are court-involved or gang-affiliated, reentering the community from incarceration, or seeking a refuge from poverty or violence and has been a youth lacrosse coach for several years now. A 1990 graduate of Dartmouth College, Chairman Hayden received his law degree from Boston University School of Law in 1995.

###