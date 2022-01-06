Writers’ Branding LLC, Reading Glass Books LLC states reorganization; condemns malicious activities by a former partner
COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of its ongoing strategic reorganization, Writers’ Branding LLC and Reading Glass Books LLC have started the fulfillment of pending publishing and marketing services received from October to December 2021.
In order to ensure continuity going forward, the new Customer Service Team has been closely working with clients to meet their needs through proactive and faster communication. The transition will be completed with a new dedicated Branding Specialist on January 10-21, 2022.
During this recent reorganization, it was discovered that 2 companies with an address in Washington, Bookside Press and Ink & Binding, are being used by a former partner to cancel contracts and clients who were in good standing. It is regrettable that such a situation took place, and we would like to send our sincere apologies to all our clients for any inconvenience.
Our clients deserve industry-level standards in the allotted timeframe; therefore, this action is not legitimate or warranted. We will continue to remind our clients that these calls for cancellation did not come from our Company and does not represent their best interests or their services.
Our Company takes this incident extremely seriously. We will make every effort to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.
As we move forward, we will continue fulfilling your contracts and requested services as we strategically position our Company to support our growth strategy and increase client value more effectively. If you have any questions, you can contact us at 1-800-608-6550 ext. 1029.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
About Reading Glass Books
Reading Glass Books is an independent bookstore celebrating both writers and readers located in Cookstown, New Jersey. Visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
