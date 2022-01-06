Conduct Board Details January Disciplinary Hearings

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced three January disciplinary hearings involving attorneys.

All hearings – unless otherwise noted – begin at 10 a.m., take place before a three-member panel of the board, and are open to the public.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

January 11-12 Disciplinary Counsel v. Timothy Paul Jarvis Case No. 2021-020 Respondent’s counsel: Charles J. Kettlewell, Columbus Hearing location: Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

January 13 Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association v. Robert Chester Brooks II (10:30 a.m. start) Case No. 2021-019 Respondent’s counsel: None Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

January 28 Disciplinary Counsel v. Marianne Kathleen Sharp Case No. 2021-023 Respondent’s counsel: Alvin E. Mathews Jr., Columbus Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus.