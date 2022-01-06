“Talk to Me” exhibition by fiber artist Ingrid Restemayer opening at Susan Hensel Gallery
The artist Ingrid Restemayer uses handmade paper, embroidery & etchings to create serene studies in color and meaning. Presenting new pieces made this past yearMINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan Hensel Gallery announces the return of fiber artist Ingrid Restemayer in her new exhibition Talk to Me.
Opening January 15 and running through March 15, 2022 Talk to Me presents 10 new pieces by Restemayer, all made within the last year. The artist — who uses handmade paper, embroidery and etchings to create serene studies in color and meaning — narrates the human struggle to communicate with the language of maritime flag design.
The strong graphic sensibility immediately engages the eye, while the often mysterious placement of texture and biological illustrations give viewers cause for contemplation. The series matches the aesthetic principles of Restemayer’s previous work, while expanding into new, fertile territory.
After studying maritime flag design and traditional fiber art methods in New Zealand and the Dalmatian Coast, Restemayer began to incorporate these forms into her work. But the pandemic gave this approach added substance. Communication at a distance became a necessity, exacerbating the pervasiveness of digital technology that has generated a glut of information transmitted instantaneously around the globe. Restemayer’s hand-made work slows down this process, adding in layers of meaning that are only accessible when we take the time to observe, appreciate and listen.
In this way, Talk to Me is timely and timeless. The artist’s use of fiber to engage critically with the world and illuminate deep running themes in the human experience exemplify Susan Hensel Gallery’s commitment to exhibiting important work in a diverse array of materials.
A Minneapolis, Minnesota based artist, Restemayer received her education in fine art at the University of North Dakota and Whitecliffe College of Art and Design in Auckland, New Zealand. She is the recipient of several awards including a Minnesota State Arts Board Artist Initiative Grant and a Jerome Foundation Emerging Fiber Artist Grant through the Textile Center of Minnesota. Her solo exhibitions have appeared at the Penny George Institute, the Nina Bliese Gallery, the Benedicta Arts Center, a previous series at Susan Hensel Gallery, among many others.
The Susan Hensel Gallery is proud to see Restemayer return to their online space. The gallery focuses on compelling objects, meaningful use of materials and engaging sculpture. It is a gallery where experimental ideas and works of the hand join to create unique sensory experiences.
Susan Hensel Gallery provides opportunities to experience the implicit or explicit stories embedded in art, and is committed to showing artists that address contemporary issues affecting the community. We show collection-caliber art in a friendly South Minneapolis window location and online at artsy.net. Challenging content. Accessible presentation. Thoughtful. Personal.
Visit Artsy.net/susan-hensel-gallery to view Ingrid Restemayer’s Talk to Me, 1/15 - 3/15/22.
