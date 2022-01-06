Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs to Co-Host Vaccine Clinic in Montgomery County

The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (GACAPAA) and the Bharatiya Cultural Center will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montgomery County on Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM. The clinic will take place at Bharatiya Temple Cultural Hall, 1612 County Line Road, Chalfont, PA 18914.

The free clinic will have Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines available, in addition to flu vaccines. The clinic will serve patients in four languages: English, Hindi, Gujarati and Chinese. Attendees are invited to register online, but walk-ins are also welcome.

“Getting our community members vaccinated and boosted is crucial to getting through this pandemic, and the Asian Pacific American Affairs Commission is proud to partner with community organizations to increase vaccine accessibility for community members,” said GACAPAA Executive Director Stephanie Sun. “Health care decisions are very personal, and that’s exactly why providing vaccine clinics that serve Pennsylvanians in many languages are so important. This is a crucial way for us to help people get important medical information and health care in their preferred language.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be available for first or second doses to anyone age 5 and older. Booster shots will be available to anyone age 12 and older.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available for first doses, second doses, or booster shots to anyone age 18 and older.

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available for primary doses or booster shots to anyone age 18 and older.

The annual flu shot will be available to anyone age 6 months and older.