Registry Partners Announces Board-Appointed Chief Operating Officer
Registry Partners, the nation's leading provider of data abstraction, registry management and consulting services in healthcare, publicly announced today the appointment of Becky White to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) role.
— Becky White, COO, Registry Partners
White previously served as Senior Vice President of Pediatric Services. She joined Registry Partners in 2016 as a Registry Director and was promoted in 2018 to Executive Registry Director of Pediatric Services. The following year, she was promoted again to the Senior Vice President position.
“Becky’s commitment to our values and principles is reflected in her focus for high-quality work and has contributed greatly in making Registry Partners the success it is today,” shared Donna Reynolds, CEO and founder of Registry Partners. “We are thrilled to have her in this new role and look forward to the impact she will surely make within our company and for our clients.”
As Chief Operating Officer, White will provide the leadership, management and vision necessary to ensure that Registry Partners has the proper operational controls, administrative and reporting procedures and people systems in place to effectively deliver quality services to its clients.
“I came to Registry Partners five years ago in a very pivotal time in my life: a mother with two young children who wanted to be present, with a husband who was traveling every other week,” shared White. “I wasn’t ‘feeling it in my gut’ at the hospital anymore, yet I still wanted to make an impact in the lives of others as a leader.”
“Somewhere along the way, I fell in love with the culture of Registry Partners and knew this is where I belonged and where I wanted to grow,” continued White. “Being COO at Registry Partners means that I get to continue the mission, vision and values of the last 20 years of our company into the next 20 years and beyond. I get to continue to inspire and grow leaders and team members who will continue to deliver quality registry management services to our clients. In turn, those providers will have the tools to continue the delivery of quality health care for all.”
Founded in North Carolina in 2002, Registry Partners was created with a vision of reducing the cost of registry operations through remote registry support, providing hospital access to registry expertise outside of geographic barriers and defining a delivery model to support the highest quality data collection in the industry. The company currently serves clients in 40 states across multiple registries.
“In any business, success is measured by factors like revenue and retention and value of services and market share,” White shared. “However, my 'why' is not only to be measured by those things but also the way people feel about their contributions at work. In the role of COO at Registry Partners, I am grateful for this challenge and this honor.”
ABOUT REGISTRY PARTNERS
Registry Partners is a national provider of data abstraction, registry management and registry consulting services, currently serving clients in 40 states. The North Carolina corporation was founded in 2002 with a vision of reducing the cost of registry operations through remote registry support, providing hospital access to registry expertise outside of geographic barriers and defining a delivery model to support the highest quality data collection in the industry.
